25 of the best parks and playgrounds in Lancashire for a budget-friendly Easter day out in the sun

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST

Looking for a cheap and cheerful way to enjoy the sunshine this Easter? A trip to one of Lancashire’s many parks or playgrounds could be just the thing.

Whether you're in the mood for a scenic stroll, a peaceful picnic or a coffee from a tucked-away café, Lancashire has no shortage of beautiful green spaces to explore.

We asked our readers to share their favourite spots and they didn’t disappoint.

From family-friendly play areas to hidden gems perfect for a relaxing walk, here are 25 of the top recommendations — in no particular order:

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH | 4.7 out of 5 (3.8k Google reviews) | As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, Worden Park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds. | "Loads of open space, cracking kids play area and very ample car parking."

1. Worden Park

West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.7k Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it."

2. Stanley Park

Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,353 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog."

3. Williamson Park

Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | 4.4 out of 5 (2.6k Google reviews) | The Grade II* listed Moor Park sits on the outskirts of Preston city centre, retaining a Green Flag Award in recognition of its heritage and maintenance. | "A lovely park for various activities to keep your mind and body active."

4. Moor Park

