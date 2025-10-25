25 of the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire to try this World Pasta Day

To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up some of Lancashire’s finest Italian restaurants, from cosy trattorias to stylish city-centre spots, all serving up plates where pasta truly takes centre stage.

Whether you’re craving a classic carbonara, a rich ragu or something with a modern twist, Lancashire is full of fantastic places to indulge your Italian food fix.

So, in celebration of World Pasta Day, here are 25 of the best Italian restaurants in Lancashire you just have to try:

1 . Marino's 156 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH | 4.7 out of 5 (860 Google reviews)

2 . Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (828 Google reviews)

3 . La Locanda Main St, Gisburn, Clitheroe BB7 4HH | 4.8 out of 5 (395 Google reviews)

4 . The Fat Italian Derby Street, Ormskirk, L39 2BW | 4.5 out of 5 (930 Google reviews)