Marston’s has launched a new promotion, ‘Win A Wedge’, in partnership with Hasbro’s classic trivia game Trivial Pursuit.

More than 1,000 pubs across England and Wales are taking part, including 127 in the North West and 25 right here in Lancashire.

From June 16 to August 1, customers who order using Marston’s Order & Pay app can take part in a fun trivia challenge.

To play, simply answer six official Trivial Pursuit questions after placing an order through the app.

Answer all six correctly to instantly win a prize, such as free drinks, food or cinema tickets.

Everyone who plays – whether they win instantly or not – is entered into a weekly prize draw for even bigger rewards.

Prizes include £10,000 in cash, holidays, concert tickets, smart TVs, and official TRIVIAL PURSUIT board games.

Weekly prize draws will run for seven weeks, so players have multiple chances to win big.

Some pubs will also host Trivial Pursuit quiz nights and board game sessions to keep the fun going all summer.

Mags Dixon, Commercial Marketing Director of Marston’s, said: “Trivial Pursuit is one of the nation’s all-time favourite board games and we’re so excited to be teaming up with them this summer.”

“Using our market-leading Order & Pay system, guests can not only order food and drink from the comfort of their table, but now also access special offers and this exclusive gaming experience to make their visits to our pubs even more rewarding.”

“There are some amazing prizes up for grabs and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying themselves and putting their general knowledge to the test.”

Here are 25 Lancashire pubs where you can take part:

1 . Slyne Lodge 92 Main Road, Slyne With Hest, Lancashire, LA2 6AZ | Slyne Lodge Photo Sales