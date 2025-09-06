25 Lancashire businesses scrutinised by food hygiene inspectors - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

25 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

25 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 5 on August 29.

1. TOPO, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JH

Rated 5 on August 29. | Google

Rated 5 on August 27.

2. Lucky B's Hot Chicken, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool,FY3 9DG

Rated 5 on August 27. | Lucky B's Hot Chicken

Rated 5 on May 27.

3. Dickson's Coffee Co., All Hallows Road, Blackpool, FY2 0AY

Rated 5 on May 27. | Dickson's Coffee Co.

Rated 5 on August 29.

4. South Shore Bowling Club, Green Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2JJ

Rated 5 on August 29. | Contributed

