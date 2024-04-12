25 hotels, retail units, office spaces and development opportunities for sale in Lancashire now

Looking for a new business opportunity? Take a look at 25 commerical properties for sale in Lancashire right now.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:26 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 12:03 BST

We have scoured the property website rightmove to find some of the most interesting businesses or commercial opportunities currently on the market from across the county.

From sky high office blocks to sea front hotels or city centre retail units, there are plenty of opportunities in Lancashire for a keen invester.

So take a look at the 25 commercial properties for sale right now and find out how much they’re on for...

1. 25 businesses for sale in Lancashire

Photo Sales
70,560 sq ft vacant offices across 14 floors with tenanted leisure facility included- trading as 'level'. Cost: £3,500,000.

2. The Guild Tower , Church Row, Off Lords Walk , Preston, PR1

Photo Sales
A Vacant Freehold Former 24 bedroom Hotel Located on Fleetwood Seafront. Up for auction April 16/17, guide price: £375,000

3. The New Boston Hotel, 41-43 The Esplanade, Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 6QE

Photo Sales
A 5,280 sq ft office building, the first floor of which is let and ground floor of which is soon to be vacant. Cost: £710,000

4. Capital House , Ground Floor Offices, 8 Pittman Court, Pittman Way, Fulwood, Preston, PR2

Photo Sales
