21 world class chefs to visit Ribble Valley restaurant

Langho's Northcote is celebrating 18 years of its gastronomic event Obsession by inviting 21 world class chefs with 17 Michelin stars between them to the acclaimed venue.



Obsession first took place in 2001 and was created by Nigel Haworth as a celebration of great food, wine and a meeting of friends, old and new.

From that first event, its size has grown but the ethos is still very much the same, always looking to offer guests a completely memorable culinary experience, created by some of the world’s most innovative chefs.

Nigel Haworth said: “This year we’re celebrating 18 years of Obsession and it just keeps getting more exciting each year. We’re bringing different styles of cooking, different cultures and different flavours to Northcote for both our guests and our kitchen team to experience.

"Sharing ideas has got to be one of the most important and inspirational things we can do in cookery and we’re in a privileged position that the Obsession 18 chefs are open to sharing their ideas with us.”

Obsession will run from Thursday to Sunday, February 4th. For more details visit: www.northcote.com