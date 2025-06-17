21 vegan-friendly restaurants and cafes in Lancashire to celebrate National Eat Your Vegetables Day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:15 BST

Celebrate National Eat Your Vegetables Day with a visit to one of these 21 vegan-friendly restaurants and cafés across Lancashire.

June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day - a perfect excuse to enjoy more plant-based meals and celebrate all things green and healthy.

Whether you’re vegan, veggie or just curious, Lancashire has plenty of delicious options to explore.

From hearty comfort food to fresh, creative dishes, these 21 vegan-friendly restaurants and cafés prove that vegetables can be the highlight of any meal:

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (886 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. We always eat here when in Blackpool. Great vegan options and friendly service."

1. Vintro Lounge

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DR | 4.5 out of 5 (886 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place. We always eat here when in Blackpool. Great vegan options and friendly service." | Contributed

Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL | 4.5 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Lovely new spot - tasty food, super friendly service and a very chilled vibe."

2. Argento Lounge

Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL | 4.5 out of 5 (59 Google reviews) | "Lovely new spot - tasty food, super friendly service and a very chilled vibe." | Argento Lounge

Thurnham Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XU | 4.8 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | "A little café with a great selection of tasty vegan meals and cakes."

3. Pure Vegan

Thurnham Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XU | 4.8 out of 5 (134 Google reviews) | "A little café with a great selection of tasty vegan meals and cakes." | Pure Vegan

Whins Lane, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HN | 4.2 out of 5 (449 Google reviews) | "Everything was fantastic! Vegan options and gluten free options available."

4. Whins Country Kitchen

Whins Lane, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HN | 4.2 out of 5 (449 Google reviews) | "Everything was fantastic! Vegan options and gluten free options available." | Google

