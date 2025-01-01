They have taken to social media to share some of the most shocking incidents they’ve attended, from unrestrained babies, to dangerous loads, and dangerous drink and drug-related crashes.
Here we’ve picked out 21 of the most staggering incidents from the past 12 months - with information on what action has been taken.
Take a look at the pages below.
1. Provisional licence for 49 years
The driver of this Range Rover was pulled for his MOT in December - then officers found something more surprising.
They said: "When you knowingly driving around without an MOT don't be surprised if we conduct further checks on the driver! This driver was found to have been driving round for 49 years with an expired provisional licence. Vehicle seized and driver reported." | Lancashire Police Photo: Lancs Police
2. 140mph
Officers stopped this vehicle on the M55 on Christmas Day travelling in excess of 140mph. Vehicle seized and driver reported. | Lancashire Police
3. Lights out
This cloned Ford Fiesta ST was sighted by the road crime team in the Nelson area on November 26.
The vehicle failed to stop, went lights out and reached speeds in excess of 100mph. After a lengthy pursuit the vehicle was stung and boxed in.
Both occupants were arrested and the car was confirmed as recently stolen. | Lancs Police
4. Trailer trouble
On November 12, the driver of this HGV travelled from Hull heading to Heysham Port. Following numerous reports from other motorists to police HGV stopped it on the M6 in Lancashire.
They found the trailer integrity "seriously compromised", recovered the vehicle and the driver was reported for offences. | Lancs Police Photo: Lancs Police
