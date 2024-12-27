3 . Wallace Hartley, Colne

The memorial is a bronze bust of Wallace Hartley, the band master on the Titanic, who died aged 33. His bust is flanked by two smaller bronze female figurines holding a lyre representing music and a laurel wreath representing valour. The memorial stands on a wide, stepped square base of stone. The memorial was funded through voluntary subscriptions from the public and erected in 1915. The memorial stands on Albert Road, west of the Providence Independent Methodist Church and Colne's war memorial to the men of the town killed or missing in action during First and Second World War. | Historic England Photo: Historic England