18 faces of criminals jailed over drugs offences in Lancashire in 2025 so far

Lancashire’s fight against drug crime has seen a steady stream of convictions this year, with offenders jailed for everything from county lines dealing to large-scale importation and supply.
1. Declan Cook
Declan Cook, 30, of Stanley Street, Accrington, was jailed for three years and six months after being caught twice with drugs in Hyndburn. Police found cannabis and cocaine in his vehicles and evidence linking him to drug dealing. | Lancashire Police
2. Gang imported drugs from the USA to be supplied in Blackpool
Zack Higginson, 34, led an organised crime group importing drugs from the US to supply in Blackpool and St Annes. He was jailed for 12 years and nine months. Seven others were also sentenced, including Keith Dollman (5 years 1 month), Ruben Skelly (4 years 9 months, wanted), Andrew Morley (4 years 1 month), and Ashley Dodd (4 years 7 months). Others received suspended sentences for roles in the operation. | Lancashire Police
3. Cannabis farm in Blackpool
Guoxi Wang, 61, Ziming Guo, 45, Long Wen, 41, and Wenjun Chen, 36, all of no fixed address, were jailed after police discovered a £200,000 cannabis farm at an industrial unit on Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool. The group received sentences ranging from six years three months to two years. | Lancashire Police
4. Drug gang controlled by inmate using mobile phones in prison
Adam Garnett, 35, ran a drugs line from prison, coordinating 14 others to sell Class A drugs in Blackpool. He was jailed for 19 years and six months, consecutive to an existing 15-year term. In total, the gang received more than 103 years in prison. Key figures included Shannon Hilton (12 years), Dalbir Sandhu (10 years), and Jason Gerrand (8 years 3 months). | Lancashire Police