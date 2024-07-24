17 of the best campsites to try in the Lake District this summer holiday season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the summer holidays, and if you’re looking for staycation ideas not too far from home, we might be able to help.

We’ve cherry-picked some of the best and most popular campsites in the Lake District - and have included details on how to book a spot.

Family-friendly

Park Foot Holiday Park, Penrith - This family-friendly site is suited to those who like a busy, active atmosphere as it offers all manner of activities, accommodation types and has its own restaurant if you can't be bothered to faff on with a camping stove. Rates as 5/5 on Tripadvisor. To book, click here.

Park Foot Holiday Park | Park Foot Holiday Park

Hillcroft Park, Pooley Bridge is again large, with plenty of activities for all ages and is situated near village shops and pubs. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Details and prices here.

Fisherground Campsite, Eskdale, rates as 4/5 on Tripadvisor. The site manages to keep the proper-camping feel while offering activities for families, with an impressive play area, zip wire and mini bouldering wall. Booking details here. With lots to do for families and right on the side of Lake Ullswater, check out Waterside House Campsite. You can hire glamping tips, rowing boats, mountain bikes and kayaks. Pooley Bridge is one mile from the campsite and can be easily reached by road or the lakeshore footpath. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Click here for more booking details. Quieter and relaxing

Stonethwaite Farm in Borrowdale is somewhere you can expect a more back-to-basics experience compared to the bustling holiday park-type sites. The site doesn’t take bookings - just turn up. Dogs welcome. Book here.

Stonethwaite Farm | Stonethwaite Farm

Also in Borrowdale, Seatoller Farm proudly proclaims itself as a back-to-basics site with no WiFi or phone signal so you can 'switch off and embrace the wild feel'. However, running slightly contrary to this ethos, the site is visited by a stone-baked pizza van at weekends, offering toppings including Herdwick lamb. The site also allows campfires, which is more of a rarity these days. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Book here.

Braithwaite Village Camping and Caravanning Club - Set in the village of Braithwaite, just west of Keswick, this is is a handy-yet-slightly-quieter choice than staying in the busy town itself. It offers striking views of the Coledale peaks. Booking information here. Pound Farm, Kendal, nestles quietly in the Lake District National park just outside Windermere and Kendal. It’s a perfect location to access the Lakes but also offers a rural setting just outside the bustling towns. The Park is peaceful with abundant local wildlife and if you are lucky you may meet our near tame robins and pheasants. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Booking information here.

Back-to-basics

Castlerigg Farm - Castlerigg has long been a popular destination for visitors, and the area boasts two popular campsites sitting over the road from each other. Castlerigg Farm is the more back-to-basics site for campers and caravans, but still has great facilities, and even offers WiFi. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Book here.

Castlerigg Farm | Castlerigg Farm

Chapel House Farm Campsite, Keswick, is rated as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. It’s more of a tranquil, basic campsite, but it's seen improvements to its facilities in recent years, and you certainly won't go short, except for hardy winter campers who may find the showers frozen in colder days! Wonderful views of Borrowdale and has access to St Andrew's Church, a pleasant building where fell running legend Bob Graham is laid to rest. Details and booking information here. Home comforts

Castlerigg Hall is perhaps the more plush site of two neighbouring sites in Castlerigg, which is famed for it’s stone circle. This site fetaures a 'campers' kitchen' and 'campers' lounge'. 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Booking details here.

Location

The National Trust operates a number of campsites on its land in the Lake District. Great Langdale National Trust Campsite is in a great spot and strikes a balance of good facilities and comfort, with a proper camping feel. Book on the National Trust site here.

Wasdale National Trust Campsite - it's in a great spot and, again, offers a good balance of comfortable facilities with a respectful, true camping experience. Wasdale is a bit more of a trek to get to, but worth the journey, and is a popular destination for those wishing to climb England's highest peak of Scafell Pike. Book directly here.

Trafford Caravan Park - set in the scenic village of Bassenthwaite in the shadow of Skiddaw, and not far from Keswick. Don't be fooled by the name, the site does also accommodate tents, and offers plenty of space and some great views. Find booking details here.

Wasdale National Trust Campsite | Pixabay

Keswick Camping and Caravanning Club is right in the thick of things in the heart of the Lakes, and has all the facilities you can expect from a club site. Rates as 4/5 on Tripadvisor. Booking details here. Working farm