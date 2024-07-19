15 of the best Lancashire campsites to try this summer according to Tripadvisor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s nearly the summer holidays, and a camping trip away might be on your mind. If it is, we’re here to help. We’ve cherry-picked 15 of the top-rated sites in the Red Rose county, according to Tripadvisor reviews, suitable for every taste.

Fun for the family

If you’re looking for something for the whole family, have a look at Parkdean Resorts Ocean Edge Holiday Park in Heysham. This camping and caravanning site has views out to the Irish Sea, kids little and large will love a splash in the heated swimming pool and burning off energy at softplay or in the arcades, and you can unwind in a sauna - or Boathouse Bar. Rates as 4/5 on Tripadvisor. For details and to book click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkdean Resorts Ocean Edge Holiday Park

Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton is the winner of the Lancashire Tourism Award for Holiday Villages in both 2018 and 2019, and recommended for families. It is ideally located for the exploration of Lancashire in general and the Fylde Coast in particular, including Blackpool’s world famous attractions such as the Tower, Pleasure Beach and Golden Mile as well as the wonderful shops, restaurants and wine bars in Lytham St Annes. Rated 4/5 on Tripadvisor. Book here.

Feather Down Wyreside Park in Scorton is labelled as “a children’s paradise”. You can go boating on the lake, go paddling, swimming, fishing, and use a hot tubs in country estate surroundings. There are hidden coves for hammocks and campfires, and a wild fell to explore. Rated as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Click here to book.

Windy Harbour Holiday Park in Singleton is also a good shout for families. You can hire camping pods, take your own caravan, or hire holiday homes. There is something for all ages, with a dedicated entertainment team offering a full range of activities. For availability and to book, click here.

Luxury

The Secret Garden Glamping site in Skelmersdale is about luxury. It’s set in four acres of land with idyllic views and a private 2.5 acre woodland. Every unit is handcrafted on site with their own individual looks based around the same five-star theme. Rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and recommended for romantic getaways and family breaks. Click here to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Secret Garden Glamping

Ribble Valley Retreat, Langho, is rated as 5/5 on Tripadvisor. This site is about luxury glamping in bell tents or shepherds huts. There are stylish communal bathroom and washrooms with upgraded furnishings and a semi-outdoor rain shower. The site is opposite a train station with quick links to Whalley and Clitheroe, as well as on the doorstep of the Tolkein Trail. Book here.

Adults only

Hedgerow Luxury Glamping in Clitheroe is owned by dairy farmers, and you can collect your own eggs and meet the alpacas in the next field. There’s king size beds, private hot tubs, an onsite shop and even a commercial Scandinavian fire pit den. For details and to book, click here.

Wilson House Holiday Park, Preston, is rated as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. It’s a small, family-run, adult-only, pet friendly holiday park offering hot tubs and a range of home-from-home luxuries. To book click here. Unique

Manor House Glamping in Blackpool rates as 5/5 on Tripadvisor, and is known for its’ unique setting, which includes accomodation in a helicopter, aeroplane cockpits, an American schoolbus, with outdoor fireplaces, outdoor baths and much more. Click here for more information and to book.

Ideal for explorers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todber Valley Holiday Park, Gisburn is set in open Ribble Valley countryside. It’s close to Gisburn, a stone’s throw away from the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District, so is ideal for explorers. Guests can roam over the historic towns of Skipton, Harrogate and the city of Lancaster. Once you’re ready for a restm you can head to the site’s restaurant or beer garden for a schedule of evening entertainment. Rated as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Click here for more details.

Todber Valley

Holgates Silverdale Holiday Park rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. It’s just south of the Lake District in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The park accommodate tourers, campers, glampers and static owners. It features a A large pool with sauna, steam room and jacuzzi as well as a cafe and bar. For more details, click here.

Orchard Glamping in Catterall, near Preston, is a family-run site next to a canal and small woodland, offering a multitude of activities for families and couples who want to get out and immerse themselves in the countryside. The glamping pod is designed with families and couples in mind and can sleep four people with an additional two on the sofa bed. There is an option to purchase a range of homemade hampers for during your stay and in the evening, guests can sit around their own fire pit toasting marshmallows. Rated 5/5 on Tripadvisor. Click here for details and how to book.

Fishing

Stanley Villa Farm is a glamping site set in countryside just 15 minutes from Blackpool. They have camping pods and bell tents, some with wood-fired hot tubs. There’s also a four-acre carp lake - well stocked with carp up to 24lb . Perfect for peace and tranquility. Rated as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor. Book here.

Relaxation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything Retreat, Mellor, is rated as 5/5 on Tripadvisor and is recommended as a “perfect getaway to restore and re-connect”. There are 12 lodges designed with luxury in mind, each including a private terrace, hot tub and log burner. Dog friendly. For details and to book, click here.

The Crook O Lune holiday park is surrounded by forest and farmland, but just a short stroll to the quaint village of Caton. It is set on a private manor estate and walking distance to a bar restaurant and tranquil beer garden. It has easy motorway access and Kirkby Lonsdale, Lancaster, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District. Rated as 5.5 on Tripadvisor. Click here to book.