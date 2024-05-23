15 of the best holiday cottages in Lancashire - and how to book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lancashire is blessed with beautiful land and seascapes -and some really interesting properties.

If you’re looking for a quick getaway, a romantic date night, a family break or even a hen or stag do, there’s a place for you in the Red Rose county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below we’ve put together a guide on some of the best-rated holiday cottages in the area to suit all needs.

Large parties

Carr House in Clayton-le-Dale is a cottage that offers something for large parties. It has six bedrooms that can sleep up to 12 people, with four bathrooms. Outdoors it has a sauna and hot tubs, with landcaped grounds and views for miles across the Lancashire countryside. There’s even a games room and a pub less than a mile away. Prices start at £353 per night, but may be subject to minimum stays. Find out more and book here.

Moody House Farm is another property suitable for large groups - this time up to 10 people. It’s on the outskirts of Chorley, within a short distance of the tearooms of Wheelton, Rivington Pike and Anglezarke reservoir It’s child and dog-friendly, with a games room, a hot tub, and has lawns to play on. Prices from £416 per night, but there could be minimum stay requirments. Check out the details and book here.

Anglezarke

Smaller groups

For those wanting somewhere smaller, have a look at Middle Warble Stables in Mellor - a stone cottage that looks like something off The Holiday. It’s dog-friendly (one small or medium sized dog only), and has two bedrooms that will sleep three people. There’s a pub and shop within a short drive, and if you want to venture futher, you’re on the doorstep of the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to both Preston and Blackburn, and Blackpool is less than an hour’s drive away. You can book a four night stay for £855. Click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stables near the village of Walmer Bridge offers snug accomodation for two people. Overlooking rural countryside fields, is this charming stable from the early 1900s offers a perfect for a romantic retreat, with easy links to the the Lancashire coast, countryside and the city life of Preston and Liverpool. It has outdoor dining options in good weather and a log burner for colder days. Prices from £144 per night. Find out more and book here.

Ego at the Fox Cub isn’t far from Walmer Bridge

Ideal for couples, Oh So Snug is a quirky one-bedroomed cottage in Langho. It has unique features and has recently been refurbished to a high standard with bespoke and stylish furnishings. It’s located close to popular wedding venues and restaurants, including Whalley Abbey, Mitton Hall and Northcote. Check out prices and availability here.

Disabled access

You might want accomodation for a wedding at Mitton Hall

For guests who are looking for accomodation suitable for those with limited mobility, why not look a Meadow Cottage at Hill Top Farm, near Longridge. With an access ramp from the car park, all accommodation in the main cottage is level ground floor, the bathroom has extra-wide access door, a raised height WC and a totally open wet room shower facility where a sit down shower could be taken. The cottage sleeps four with two bathrooms. Prices from £197. To find out more and book, click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stables in Fence, near Pendle, is also listed as accessible by holidaycottages.co.uk. This one-level property is a converted barn with thoughtful interiors and stylish furnishings. It’s got the countryside on its doorstep, but if you’d prefer to stay in the grounds, it has options for alfresco dining in the large garden or you can unwind in the private hot tub. Sleeps four, with prices for a week between £799 and £1,533. Click here to book.

Coastal

If you want somewhere more coastal, perhaps The Bothy in Lytham would be suitable. The cottage sleeps four people, and is dog friendly. It has a roll-top bath, a private garden with seating as well as a spacious open-plan living space with kitchen, dining area and sitting area with woodburning stove. It’s a short distance from St Anne’s Beach, Lytham Hall, Lytham Green, as well as the bright lights of Blackpool. Available for £150 a night. Click here for more information and to book.

If being in central Blackpool is your thing, then check out the Clifton Luxury Hot Tub House. This does what it says on the tin - it’s a three bedroom house located just a short walk from Blackpool Pleasure Beach and all the attractions the seaside town has to offer. The property has been fully modernised throughout to make it that home away from home and includes a seven-seater hot tub, which is free of charge throughout your stay. It comfortably sleeps eight people, with space on the drive for four cars. Prices are £324 per night, which might be subject to minimum stay requirements. Click here for more information on the property and how to book.

Lytham Windmill stands tall and proud on the Green at Lytham seafront against East Beach (Credit: Simon Truddaiu on Blackpool Gazette Camera Club)

If you want to be closer to Morecambe Bay, Mountain View might be for you. Situated in the small village of Hest Bank, Mountain View is a duplex apartment in a great location for exploring the beauty of the nearby countryside and bay area. Hest Bank has a good food and drink scene with cafes and a micropub, and Morecambe isn’t far away with its famous Eric Morecambe Statue, Happy Mount Park, and the breathtaking River Lune Aqueduct. Further afield, you may explore an array of walking trails in Lake District National Park. Mountain View sleeps four and is pet-friendly. Prices from £153 per night. Book here.

A part of history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They come from far and wide to strike a pose with the Eric Morecambe statue which was unveiled by the Queen in 1999.

If you want to get up close and personal with Lancashire’s history, then go to 5 Castle Hill. This is a Georgian townhouse with stunning views of the castle in the historic city of Lancaster, barely 100m from the 15th century gatehouse of Lancaster Castle. This Grade II listed building was constructed in the late 1700s on the very same location as Lancaster’s ancient Roman Fort and enjoys enviable views of the castle ramparts, cobbled streets and classic Georgian architecture dating from Lancaster’s golden age, and unusually, for a prime city centre location like this, 5 Castle Hill also has free, unlimited parking. It sleeps six people in three bedrooms and is available for £877 for four nights. Book here. Or how about staying in a real-life windmill? That’s exactly what you can so at Windmill On The Farm in the village of Holmeswood near Burscough. This unique base is laid out over six floors and offers accomodation for eight people. The windmill was constructed in the 18th century before being sympathetically converted into a residential dwelling during the mid to late 1980s. It’s next to Windmill Farm Animal farm for younger guests, as well as WWT Martin Mere, a fine selection of country pubs, a beautiful canal, Rufford Old Hall and Cedar Farm Galleries. Prices from £374 per night. Book here.

Walking base

Usherwoods Dairy in Tatham on the rural outskirts of Bentham, is ideally suited for walking adverntures across the moors. It’s close to Great Stone, or for the more energetic, embark on the famous Three Peaks challenge. Kirkby Lonsdale, Settle and Ingleton - with it’s White Scar Caves and waterfall - are also all within easy reach. This stone barn conversion is highly-rated on price comparison sites, and sleeps up to eight people. Click here for booking information.

Three Peaks

Ox Hey Barn near Sawley is also a great place to stay if you like walking. It’s close to the Yorkshire Dales and the Forest of Bowland, surrounded by stunning countryside fantastic views that stretch for miles. The property itself is a renovated barn that provides luxury accommodation for large groups of families and friends - up to 11 people. The first floor generously sized landing area has been put to good use, with a collection of bean bags and entertainment unit creating a fantastic spot to gather round in front of the television and play the Nintendo Wii or watch a DVD. Click here for prices and booking information.