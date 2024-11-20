Calling on their customers to help spread a little Christmas cheer by writing cards to anonymous people facing loneliness and isolation over the festive period, more than a dozen pubs in the county have signed up to the Proper Pubs scheme.

From November 15 to December 15, the pubs are encouraging customers to write a festive message to someone at their local hospital, nursing home, or community group, with the pubs on-hand with a list of potential recipients.

After the cards have been written, the pubs themselves will deliver them, making it easy for anyone who wants to get involved and add a little Christmas community spirit to the winter period this year.

With pubs typically at the heart of their communities - a recent study by think-tank Localis found that 68% of British adults believe pubs help to tackle loneliness in their local area - the initiative is seen as great way for local establishments to help facilitate greater social cohesion in sometimes remote areas.

Proper Pubs is the award-winning community operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has over 200 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales. Over the past two years, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities, with thousands more set to be donated this year.

Here are the Lancastrian pubs set to take part...

1 . The Albion, Accrington | 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington BB5 5HD The Albion, Accrington | 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington BB5 5HD | Google Photo Sales

2 . Warners Arms, Accrington | 55-59 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN Warners Arms, Accrington | 55-59 Warner St, Accrington BB5 1HN | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Vic, Blackburn | 45 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BH The Vic, Blackburn | 45 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BH | Google Photo Sales