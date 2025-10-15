When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

15 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . McDonald's, Rigby Road, Blackpool, FY1 5EP Rated 5 on October 9. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Pausa at Dunelm, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2RP Rated 5 on October 7. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8PP Rated 5 on October 2. | Google Photo Sales