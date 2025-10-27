When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Monte Cristo, Henry Street, Church, Accrington, BB5 4EC Rated 4 on September 18. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Friends Lubistro, Edward Roberts Court, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YT Rated 4 on September 18. | Friends Lubistro Photo Sales

3 . The Deli, Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW Rated 4 on September 18. | Contributed Photo Sales