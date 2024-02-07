It's nearly upon us again - February half term.
If you're not sure how to entertain the kids, don't worry, we've picked out 11 places to consider across Lancashire.
There's something for everyone, no matter what the weather.
Click below to check out the details.
1. There's plenty to see this half term at the cinema, from Migration (U), to Peppa's Cinema Party (U), The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U), and Turning Red (PG).
2. If you fancy some outdoor, tree-top action, Go Ape in Blackburn might have the answers. Situated in Witton Park, it has courses suitable for children over 1m tall.
3. Is there anything more fun than Go-Karting? Whatever your age, whizzing round a track, racing your friends or family is a great way to spend some time in the half-term holidays. Try Euxton Karting in Buckshaw Village - a 200m outdoor Go-Kart track hosting adult and children's sessions. Visit their website for more details.
4. The Fairhaven Boat Service is seasonal, operated weather permitting and is open at weekends, bank holidays and every day during school holidays from 10.00am – 5.00pm (last tickets are issued at 4:30pm).
No pre-booking is required.
