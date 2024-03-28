Subway’s popular Kids Eat Free deal will be returning to participating restaurants across the UK for the Easter school holidays, from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14. One free Kids Meal, which includes a 4” Sub, a snack, and a drink, will be redeemable through purchasing any full price Footlong Sub, at participating Subway restaurants.Subway’s popular Kids Eat Free deal will be returning to participating restaurants across the UK for the Easter school holidays, from Monday, March 25 to Sunday, April 14. One free Kids Meal, which includes a 4” Sub, a snack, and a drink, will be redeemable through purchasing any full price Footlong Sub, at participating Subway restaurants.
Sainsbury's, Dunelm, Subway, Asda and more: 10 places kids eat free (or for £1) this Easter in Lancashire

This will help out over Easter.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 12:23 GMT

The Easter holidays are here.

This can be an expensive time for families, but fortunately, there are a lot of places that offer cheap or free children’s meals in the Lancashire area.

If you're worried about how to manage without school dinners, or just fancy a meal out on budget, here’s a list of10 places where kids eat for free or for £1 this Easter holiday.

Enjoy a free children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a free child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course. This offer is available everyday in Dobbie's restaurant and also includes a free child’s drink. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. A £1 supplement applies to kids Sunday roast

1. Dobbies

Enjoy a free children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast or a free child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course. This offer is available everyday in Dobbie's restaurant and also includes a free child’s drink. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. A £1 supplement applies to kids Sunday roast Photo: Google

Asda has announced that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will continue to run in over 205 Asda Café’s all year round and not just during the school holidays. Last year the supermarket served over 115,000 meals across the two week Easter holiday period providing a life line for many cash strapped families.

2. Asda

Asda has announced that its hugely popular ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals will continue to run in over 205 Asda Café’s all year round and not just during the school holidays. Last year the supermarket served over 115,000 meals across the two week Easter holiday period providing a life line for many cash strapped families. Photo: Google Maps

Get one free kids meal with any adult meal £4.50 or over at Morrisons. This is available all day, every day. Children under 16 only.

3. Morrison's cafe

Get one free kids meal with any adult meal £4.50 or over at Morrisons. This is available all day, every day. Children under 16 only. Photo: submitted

