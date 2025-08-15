Search experience is shifting in the modern era of AI. | Maria Stewart / Pexels

Search experience is shifting in the modern era of AI with the growing need for top quality user engagement growing.

It’s now essential for search marketing agencies to step up to the mark to ensure that content is directly aimed at those users ready to convert.

Why Click Through Rates Are Declining

The rise of AI technology in search engines is primarily driven by offering a better user experience, which is typically zero click, as around 72% of voice searches end in zero clicks.

Google’s objective remains to offer users the most efficient and highest quality search results, and removing the browsing of endless search results has created a trend for featured snippets and knowledge panels that give the user information straight off the bat.

Smart devices such as speakers and mobile devices are commonly used with voice searches.

AI-driven Google AI Overviews (generative summaries at top of SERPs) reduce CTRs significantly - position results can lose up to 34.5% of their clicks when an AI Overview appears.

With voice search now involving more complex search queries instead of smaller searches associated with rudimentary typed Google searches, the call for algorithms and analysis of search results has also developed.

How Maratopia Is Targeting AI Search Trends

Search Marketing agencies like Maratopia are evolving their strategy to tackle AI search head on.

Under the lead of the CEO Steve Harvey-Franklin, Maratopia is paving the way for increasing engagement to boost organic click-throughs.

By creating content that goes deeper to catch those detailed search queries, Maratopia aims to capture featured snippets and AI overviews so that users can find reliable and authoritative information faster than ever before.

“A lot of the fundamentals of good SEO still hold true,” says Steve.

“Google and AI prioritise high-quality, informative content that is well-researched, original, and adds genuine value to the web.

"In contrast, fully AI-generated content often lacks depth and should be avoided for SEO purposes.

"Instead, AI is best used as a tool for research and analysis to help shape and support strong, human-led content.

”Authority has always been important and in this respect nothing changes.

"Citing sources and gaining backlinks from reputable well considered authority sites will boost the search performance of almost any article, acting as an amplifier of content.

"Then finally making the article more machine readable with the appropriate mark up gives a helping hand to Google etc categorising the content correctly."

About Maratopia

With over 20 years of experience in the search marketing field, and now a part of the Think Again Group, Maratopia is committed to ensuring that clients can gain the most from their marketing efforts. From SEO to PPC and web design, Maratopia is your one-stop shop to increase brand visibility, generate organic traffic and increase positions on SERPs.