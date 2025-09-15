Brits jet to Turkey for ‘brighter smiles’ - where treatment costs 80% LESS
Where Professional teeth whitening costs a sliver of UK prices - and clinics are serving VIP treatment on tap, Brits are swapping DIY strips and sky-high bills for dentist-led whitening using the latest LED/laser systems and enamel-safe gels - with savings of up to 80%.
At Lema Dental Clinic in Istanbul, internationally trained dentists use advanced diagnostics, in-surgery LED systems (think Zoom-style whitening), desensitising protocols, and strict EU-level sterilisation — delivering whiter teeth in about an hour and minimal downtime.
Touch down, brighten up, and still have time for a Bosphorus sunset.
Price Shock
- In-clinic pro whitening (Turkey): £90–£150 per session
- In-clinic pro whitening (UK): £300–£500+ per session
- Whitening + scale & polish (Turkey): from £140–£220
- Whitening top-up (Turkey): from £60–£90
- Add-ons available: desensitising gels, custom trays, enamel remineralisation
Why the rush to Turkey? You’re paying for the same dentist-grade systems and tightly controlled gels — without the UK price tag.
Why Go Pro (and Go Istanbul)
- Real results, fast: Visible brightening in 45–60 minutes
- Tech that protects enamel: LED/laser activation + regulated peroxide gels
- Comfort first: Desensitising care before/after to reduce post-whitening zing
- Tailored shades: Match your skin tone, tooth shape, and smile line
- Travel-easy: 4-hour direct flights, VIP transfers, translators, and flexible appointments
Make It Part of a Mini Makeover
If chips, gaps, or old stains need more than whitening, pair treatment with polish & contouring, veneers, zirconia crowns, or implants for a fuller upgrade — all under one roof at Lema.
Safety & Standards (What Brits Ask First)
- Internationally trained dentists & hygienists
- CE/FDA-approved materials and systems
- Single-use consumables & EU-level sterilisation
Multilingual support: English, German, French, Arabic, Russian