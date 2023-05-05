Lancashire holidaymakers: Here's where to go to make the most out of the weather across Europe

2 . Spain

Although there are a few different climates in Spain depending on which region you go to, March - May time is an ideal time to visit. The Spring weather means the humidity is warm but not overwhelmingly hot, with average highs of 24℃. However, for those wanting to enjoy the heat Spain is known for, be aware that travelling in the off peak months of January or February will be significantly colder at around 6℃. Photo: Pixabay