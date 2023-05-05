News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire holidaymakers: Here's where to go to make the most out of the weather across Europe

Lancashire holidaymakers seeking sunshine on their European vacation this summer often want to know the best and worst countries to visit based on weather patterns.

By Jon Peake
Published 5th May 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:54 BST

Travel experts have researched the best and worst times to visit the ten most popular European countries for Britons currently planning their holidays.

Most of us are looking to jet away somewhere sunny and hot - destinations like Greece and Portugal are perfect summer holidays for sun seekers, with long daylight hours and highs of 30 degrees.

James Cole, founder of Panache Cruises said: “I think it’s essential to know what kind of weather each country has before planning your trip away.

“You may just think you’re landing in a sunny country like Spain or Greece where the temperature is going to be pleasantly warm. But extreme heat often comes unexpectedly across Europe and is significantly hotter than it often is in Britain, meaning the weather can easily ruin or even cancel your holiday."

These are the best and worst times to visit Europe ...

Below are some of the top European holiday destinations and when to go for the best weather

Although there are a few different climates in Spain depending on which region you go to, March - May time is an ideal time to visit. The Spring weather means the humidity is warm but not overwhelmingly hot, with average highs of 24℃. However, for those wanting to enjoy the heat Spain is known for, be aware that travelling in the off peak months of January or February will be significantly colder at around 6℃.

France has many different types of holidays on offer - such as the warmer South best enjoyed during the summer months with an average of 28℃ despite some infrequent seasonal showers. However, for those who are looking for a ski holiday on the slopes, January offers off peak pricing, plentiful snowfall with the ideal colder weather.

Weather in Portugal is spectacular, with over 3000 hours of sunlight every year, this tourist hotspot is one of the top countries in Europe with the highest number of annual sunny days. However, the winter months (particularly November - February) are best avoided because of the low average temperatures of around 8℃ and the frequent heavy showers across the country. Portugal has a long summer, from May until September, where the weather generally doesn’t drop below 25℃.

