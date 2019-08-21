These are some of the most popular takeaways in Burnley.

These are 15 of the best takeaways in Burnley according to Just Eat user reviews

There are plenty of options when it comes to getting a takeaway in Burnley.

With so much to choose from, here are some of the most popular. These are the top-rated takeaways in and around Burnley according to customer reviews on Just Eat. They have all been awarded an average of 5 stars.

Church Street, BB11

1. Delicious Pizza

Church Street, BB11
other
Buy a Photo
Colne Road, BB10

2. Shagor Tandoori

Colne Road, BB10
other
Buy a Photo
St James' Street, BB11

3. Chick-Inn

St James' Street, BB11
other
Buy a Photo
Burnham Gate, BB11

4. Burnley Oriental Takeaway

Burnham Gate, BB11
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4