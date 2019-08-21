These are 15 of the best takeaways in Burnley according to Just Eat user reviews

There are plenty of options when it comes to getting a takeaway in Burnley.

With so much to choose from, here are some of the most popular. These are the top-rated takeaways in and around Burnley according to customer reviews on Just Eat. They have all been awarded an average of 5 stars.

1. Delicious Pizza Church Street, BB11

2. Shagor Tandoori Colne Road, BB10

3. Chick-Inn St James' Street, BB11

4. Burnley Oriental Takeaway Burnham Gate, BB11

