National Video Game Day - time to top-up your tie-in toys

A group of friends playing video games together at home

September 12 will see kids and adults of all ages come together to celebrate one of the world’s most popular pastimes.

It does not matter if you’re a standard gamer, part-time streamer, or e-sports pro – the video game community is one of the world’s largest and most diverse groups around.

Eli Haffner, digital marketing specialist, at BargainMax.co.uk, said: “Video games have become much more mainstream in recent years, both with kids and adults alike, meaning toy tie-ins have surged in popularity across the board.

“For many fans, the love of gaming isn’t confined to the screen, they take an interest in all kinds of video game-related merch. With new releases for console, mobile and PC due in the run-up to Christmas, it’s clear that video game tie-ins will be a major trend over the coming months.”

Whether you’re a fan of Fortnite or mad for Minecraft, there’s something to excite every gamer at BargainMax.co.uk the home of toys, games and collectibles.

Get your hands on four of the most iconic and collectible figures in the Roblox Universe for £19.99 with the Roblox Four Action Figure Anniversary Gold Collector’s set.

Create your own Roblox stories with the help of Builderman, Mr.Robot, the Noob and Dominus Aureus Dude, all clad in gold and ready for an epic adventure.

Grown your own swarm of bees, collect pollen and make honey just like in the game with the Bee Swarm! Simulator Beehive Bundle.

The brightly colored simulator set lets Bee Swarm! fans complete quests and get rewards as they work to grow their hive and explore further up the mountain. Available for £36.99.

Assemble your Fortnite squad in real life with the Fortnite Squad Mode Tomato Town Legends 4inch Figures Pack. This impressive set includes four of the most popular Fortnite figures, each featuring highly detailed, game-accurate decoration and equipped with weapons, Harvesting Tools and building materials. Available for £21.99.

Get your hands on and get building with the Minecraft Pig 7inch Fusion Figure, available for £14.99. With authentic design details straight from the world of Minecraft, gamers will love the satisfaction of putting together their very own large-scale gaming figure, perfect for both play and display.