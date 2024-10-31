Burnley Council’s website, temporarily disrupted due to a cyber attack, has now been successfully restored with no data compromised.

The council confirmed it had been the victim of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack yesterday.

A DDoS attack is an attempt to disrupt a website's normal traffic by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic. A DDoS attack is like an unexpected traffic jam clogging up the highway, preventing regular traffic from arriving at its destination.

Burnley Council chief executive Lukman Patel said: “Other local councils have experienced similar attacks in recent days. We have resolved the issue, and our website is now fully operational and safe to use. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank residents for their patience as we worked to restore normal service.”

When accessing the website for the first time you may see an image of a robot and a message reading ‘Checking the site connection security’. This is a normal security measure.