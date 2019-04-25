Study: 80% of Lancashire residents struggling to sleep could be down to bedroom colour

A new survey by Dulux has revealed the eight in 10 people in Lancashire are struggling to get a good night's sleep, with the colour of their bedroom walls partly to blame.

According to research, colours, hues, and tones have a profound influence on how we live our lives, with those heading off to sleep in a bedroom adorned with red walls liable to suffer the most and those with a dulcet soothing green colour in the wallpaper getting the best slumber.

Despite the study showing that people with yellow front doors earn an average of £47,000 compared to the national average of £26,000, those with yellow bedrooms are the most likely to say that they always feel exhausted (32%), with 49% of people saying they agree that colour has an impact on how they feel.

“In today’s world, there’s so much confusion and complication and I think, for 2019, we’re all ready to let the light in and start living in a more positive way," said Dulux Colour of the Year ambassador, Fearne Cotton. "A lot of it is about getting back to basics, putting down our phones, and appreciating the beauty that’s around us.

“We forget to see the blue of the sky, the sunlight hitting the pavement and we ignore the impact that these things have on our mood," added Fearne - the author of well-being books Happy, Calm, and Quiet. "This is the same in our homes, too often we think ‘oh I like that colour’ but don’t think about the impact that can have on how we feel in that room.

"We need to look at what we want from that room and then create spaces that help us feel more positive.”

While some 21% of people say a certain colour can actually make them feel depressed, 69% said that a shower in a red bathroom made for a more relaxed experience while those with orange kitchens were also the most likely to say the room was the heart of their home (61% compared to a general average of 42%).

“Designing your own space or putting a colour on a wall is a brilliant moment where you can feel good about yourself," Fearne said. "You can let the light in and feel like you did something good. You have to go with your gut and what feels right.”