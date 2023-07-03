Turret clock built in Victorian times above a Georgian arch, listed as a historic landmark, in the city of Chester. Picture: Geoff Eccles - stock.adobe.com

From authentic Roman ruins and a flutter at the races, to sightseeing bus tours and boating on the River Dee, enchanting Chester really raises the bar for a truly unforgettable city break.

One of England’s loveliest cathedral cities and a hotbed of history and culture, whether you’re looking for romance and fine dining or an action-packed family adventure, Hotel Indigo Chester is the perfect pick for service, bespoke interiors and phenomenal, five-star food. Situated in the heart of the action and part of the IHG Hotels and Resorts Group, this beautiful boutique hotel boasts 75 stunning bedrooms in three unique designs; Material Layers, reflecting the city’s historic architecture, The Eastgate Clock, showcasing Chester’s famous timepiece, and plush Racecourse rooms paying homage to the UK’s oldest racecourse.

Contemporary themed with a delicious traditional twist, all rooms boast luxurious Hypnos beds, spa-inspired bathrooms with rainfall showers, 46-inch flat screen TV, air conditioning, wifi and pampering toiletries. Deluxe rooms offer additional space and the option of corner, high floor, front facing or quiet rooms, all with king-sized beds, Nespresso coffee machine, robes and slippers, whilst the Grosvenor room is the epitome of luxury, featuring four-poster bed, seating area and a wraparound balcony with breathtaking views of Grosvenor Park and the Welsh mountains.

The stylish interiors at boutique Hotel Indigo.

Food glorious food at the Forge

Much more than just a meal, dining at Hotel Indigo is a gastronomical delight courtesy of the Forge, an exquisite restaurant and dining experience by restauranteur and chef Mike Robinson. Fuelling Mike’s love of simple cooking over fire and charcoal, the Forge’s open kitchen in the centre of the elegant restaurant is the perfect stage for head chef Dan Regan to conjure delicious dishes using the finest wild, sustainable ingredients from land and sea.

A must for meat lovers are the divine dry-aged steaks, grill-sizzled to perfection then roasted over oak and beech logs for a culinary carnival on the taste buds. Simply choose from a succulent selection of T-bone, sirloin, ribeye or wild venison steaks, pair with your favourite tipple from the extensive wine list, then sit back and prepare to be tantalised. Breakfasts, too, are in a league of their own, with a full continental buffet to fuel the day, plus a wide range of a-la-carte morning favourites cooked to order.

The best of Chester

Hotel Indigo Chester is situated in the heart of the city. Picture: Carl Sukonik

Bustling with shops, galleries, exciting attractions and unique places to eat and drink are the Rows, two-tiered timber-framed galleries lining the main streets of the city and just a stone’s throw from Hotel Indigo. A hotbed of history and vibrancy, you can explore the Rows by audio tour, journeying through their fascinating past and stopping for a bite and a pint on the way. The pick of an eclectic bunch of quirky bars are Craft & Company, and Palm, whilst the Olive Tree Brasserie offers stylish interiors, awesome views and an unbeatable bottomless brunch.

With centuries-old landmarks scattered around the city, a hop-on, hop-off bus tour is just the ticket for sightseeing. Simply book your 24 or 48-hour pass, climb aboard and enjoy the friendly audio commentary of famous sights such as Chester Cathedral, the Roman Amphitheatre and the 2,000-year-old city walls. Animal lovers can take a walk on the wild side with the magic of Chester Zoo right on the doorstep, whilst historic Chester Racecourse – just over one mile from the hotel – is always a firm favourite, attracting visitors countrywide.

In its enviable location on the banks of the beautiful River Dee, Chester can also be enjoyed by water, courtesy of family-owned ChesterBoat, with a host of fun-filled tours available, from informative half-hour city cruises to private charters and popular boating party nights. Whatever way you choose to spend your colourful days and nights in this glorious city, make the very best of Chester with a stay at Hotel Indigo.

Room rates from £119 – for more information about Hotel Indigo Chester visit https://chester.hotelindigo.com

The Grosvenor room at Hotel Indigo Chester is the epitome of luxury, featuring four-poster bed, seating area and a wraparound balcony.

The Forge Bar at the Hotel Indigo Chester.

The deluxe room at the Hotel Indigo Chester.