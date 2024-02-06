Walking boots off, ignition...ignition...Ah.

A battery in worse shape than my feet, and hotel reception anticipation replaced by phone reception desperation. Thankfully, the signal held out, and thankfully, roadside assistance eventually managed to find us even though we were nowhere near the side of a road.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa is a sight for sore eyes (and legs) on the best of days; by the time we'd dragged our tired limbs and car there, kicking and screaming, it was perfection personified.

If you've ever driven alongside Lake Windermere, there's a very good chance you will have laid eyes on Low Wood. An imposing building that started life out as a family farm in the early 1700s, its transformation into one of the first resorts of its kind on Windermere has seen it become a cherished tourist destination.

Modern updates have, of course, brought contemporary comforts, but that sense of history still permeates the walls of a grand old building brimming with architectural splendour.

We were staying in the Winander Club – a case in point when talking about present-day enhancements. Built in 2019, this stunning three-story building, comprising 29 stylish bedrooms and suites, has added even more exclusivity and luxury to a resort hardly lacking in opulence.

Our room boasted a feature bath at the foot of the bed, and a mattress that had my wife contacting the manufacturer the next day to enquire about buying one.

Drinks on arrival added to the VIP feel, and while you may be staying in accommodation away from the main resort, all of its facilities are only a short walk away. These amenities include a spa, gym, swimming pool, the Blue

Smoke on the Bay Restaurant (international dishes prepared on a wood-fired grill), and the W Restaurant, where we booked a table. With a menu overflowing with refreshed classics and modern favourites, 'lovingly crafted by an inspired team of chefs', it was inevitable we'd be choosing from the 'Whilst You Decide' section. And the Truffle and Yorkshire Pecorino Arancini (golden and gooey), along with the Gordal Olives (some of the best we have ever tasted), served as perfect 'Whilst We Decided' dishes.

After much deliberation, Danielle opted for the Tom Yum Soup with Vegetable Gyozas, all finished off with just the one word – 'unbelievable'. I went for the Butterscotch Onion and St Sundays Cheese Tartlet – delicate, delicious and delightful.

For the mains, Danielle decided on, and devoured, the 'unbelievable' Pan Roasted Lamb Fillet, while the Roast Rump of Cumbrian Beef caught my eye. Slow-cooked to perfection, the juicy, tender slices of beef were accompanied by a pocked-sized steak and ale pie (small in stature, big in taste), creamy cheddar mash, kale and thyme jus. This was one of those meals where the only thought going through my head come the last bite was, 'Why does this have to end?'.

How do you follow all that up? With the Low Wood Sticky Toffee Pudding, naturally; which was, to quote Danielle, unbelievable.

The service, at every stage our stay, was as pleasant as the food; a level of friendlessness and professionalism that created a truly exceptional experience.

When staying somewhere as special as Low Wood, check-out time always comes too fast.

A Full English, complemented by a bevy of breakfast treats and eaten whilst enjoying a magnificent view of Windermere – simultaneously softened the blow, and had us wanting to stay another night

Whether you are hiking the fells, immersing yourself in a world of outdoor adventure, or simply savouring the tranquillity of the Lake District's charming villages, a night at Low Wood Bay offers an indulgent escape into a haven of exquisite luxury. The perfect place to rest, relax and...recharge your batteries.

For more information, visit www.englishlakes.co.uk/low-wood-bay

