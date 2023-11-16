News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

7 of the best hotels in and around Lancashire according to the Good Hotel Award 2023/24

Some of the best hotels in and around Lancashire have been named by the Good Hotel Award.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:46 GMT

The awards, which have been running since 2014 aim to recognise hospitality businesses based on merit.

The annual awards are free to enter and winners are decided on customer feedback/votes and online reviews.

Click below to see which hotels, guesthouses and serviced apartments in Lancashire or within easy driving distance of our area made the winners list.

Check out which hotel has won what.

1. Hotels

Check out which hotel has won what. Photo: Google

The Spa Hotel won this year's Gold Seal Award for achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years.

2. The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green

The Spa Hotel won this year's Gold Seal Award for achieving consistently high customer ratings/votes over three years. Photo: Google

Northcote in Lango has also won the 2023/4 Gold Seal for consistently high service. It's sister restaurant is Michelin starred, and owners have ambitious plans to extend both parts of the business.

3. Northcote, Langho

Northcote in Lango has also won the 2023/4 Gold Seal for consistently high service. It's sister restaurant is Michelin starred, and owners have ambitious plans to extend both parts of the business. Photo: Google

The Titanic Hotel achieves the Blue Ribbon Award. Part of the redevelopment of the historic Stanley Dock complex, this trendy, upscale hotel in a converted 19th-century warehouse is 1.6 miles from the Albert Dock museums and 1.5 miles from Moorfields train station.

4. Titanic Hotel, Liverpool

The Titanic Hotel achieves the Blue Ribbon Award. Part of the redevelopment of the historic Stanley Dock complex, this trendy, upscale hotel in a converted 19th-century warehouse is 1.6 miles from the Albert Dock museums and 1.5 miles from Moorfields train station. Photo: Google

