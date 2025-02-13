The very first ‘Makers Bakers and Creators’ artisan-style market hits Burnley Market Hall on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 9am and there will be a myriad of stalls selling everything from handmade home wares, handmade jewellery, hand-crafted soaps, hand-crafted room scents, desserts from Cheshire Scrumptious and cheeses from award-winning Mawbury Cheese.

There will also be the latest trend, Dubai chocolate, available on the day.

The event, in the market hall’s new indoor event space, will be held every month on the third Saturday.