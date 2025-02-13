Makers Bakers and Creators artisan-style market at Burnley Market Hall
The very first ‘Makers Bakers and Creators’ artisan-style market hits Burnley Market Hall on Saturday.
Doors open at 9am and there will be a myriad of stalls selling everything from handmade home wares, handmade jewellery, hand-crafted soaps, hand-crafted room scents, desserts from Cheshire Scrumptious and cheeses from award-winning Mawbury Cheese.
There will also be the latest trend, Dubai chocolate, available on the day.
The event, in the market hall’s new indoor event space, will be held every month on the third Saturday.