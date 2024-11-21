Late night shopping at Charter Walk

Get ready to tick off your Christmas shopping list with Charter Walk’s extended opening hours.

The shopping centre will be open from 9am until 7pm on the following days in the run up to the big day:

  • Thursday 21st November
  • Thursday 28th November
  • Thursday 5th December
  • Thursday 12th December
  • Thursday 19th December
  • Friday 20th December
  • Saturday 21st December
  • Monday 23rd December

Shoppers will be also able to enjoy free parking when they arrive after 4-30pm.

Charter Walk Shopping Centre is gearing up for ChristmasCharter Walk Shopping Centre is gearing up for Christmas
A Charter Walk spokesperson said: “As we are an open shopping centre, some stores may operate different hours to this. To avoid any disappointment we recommend that you contact the store that you are wanting to visit ahead of your journey. Please see the store list on our website here: https://charterwalk.com/shopping/”

