Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to tick off your Christmas shopping list with Charter Walk’s extended opening hours.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping centre will be open from 9am until 7pm on the following days in the run up to the big day:

Thursday 21st November

Thursday 28th November

Thursday 5th December

Thursday 12th December

Thursday 19th December

Friday 20th December

Saturday 21st December

Monday 23rd December

Shoppers will be also able to enjoy free parking when they arrive after 4-30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charter Walk Shopping Centre is gearing up for Christmas

A Charter Walk spokesperson said: “As we are an open shopping centre, some stores may operate different hours to this. To avoid any disappointment we recommend that you contact the store that you are wanting to visit ahead of your journey. Please see the store list on our website here: https://charterwalk.com/shopping/”