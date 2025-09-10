Designs on Barrowford

Isobel Riding opened the doors to her new design studio – Isobel Interiors - opposite Barrowford Park on Gisburn Road at the weekend (September 5) with launch events for local business owners and family and friends on Friday, before opening the doors to the general public on Saturday.

The launch follows several months spent transforming the former beauty salon into a stylish retail space filled with an eclectic range of home décor and soft furnishings from leading brands and designers. The upper floor houses a design studio, where Isobel will host creative consultations by appointment.

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to open for business and I’ve been overwhelmed by the lovely comments from people who have been in to say hello and have a look around,” said Isobel. “I’m really looking forward to working with people in the local area to help them realise their vision and transform their homes.”

Isobel’s approach focuses on tailoring design to each client, from smaller room updates to larger renovation projects. Using computer-aided design tools, she produces mood boards and 3D plans before work begins, working alongside specialist contractors to deliver projects through to completion.

www.isobelinteriors.co.uk

1 . Contributed Isobel Riding outside her interior design studio in Barrowford Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Guests arriving at the launch event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales