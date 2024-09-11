Attention super heroes, super villains, nerds and nerd-esses, Dark Moon Comic Fair is swinging its way into Burnley Market for a celebration of everything comic and comic related.

So if you want a chance to strut your stuff in your cosplay outfit and browse some of the best stalls – run, don't walk, to Burnley Market Hall on Saturday, September 14th.

Doors open at 9am and entry is free. The event is the latest at the market, which is now also hosting Foodie Fridays.