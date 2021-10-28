Winners revealed for Burnley's hit Beat the Street game

Colin Jackson

The game saw more than 10,500 people of all ages get involved in the giant physical activity initiative, working together to walk, cycle and roll around the town in a real-life game. During the six-week challenge, players clocked up 80,346 miles.

The winners are:

Schools - total points:

Lowerhouse Junior School; St Stephen’s CE Primary School; Ightenhill Primary School; St Augustine of Canterbury RC Primary School; Worsthorne Primary School.

Schools – average points:

Lowerhouse Junior School; St Stephen’s CE Primary School; St Augustine of Canterbury RC Primary School; Rosegrove Infant School; Ightenhill Primary School.

Community and workplace teams – total points:

Recovery runners North West; The Humbugs; BPRCVS; St Peter’s Leisure Centre; Zone 3.

Community and workplace teams – average points:

Recovery runners North West; The Humbugs; BPRCVS; Zone 3; St Peter’s Leisure Centre.

Small teams – total points:

Padiham Library.

Individual leaderboard:

Billy the Whippet.

Additionally, the three charities on the leaderboard from the Mayor’s Charity Fund, Safenet, Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal and Derian House all receive a donation of £200 each.

Feedback for the game has been very positive with one playing getting in touch to say: "Made the effort and conscious decision to walk instead of driving and so did my two children!

“It gives people a further reason to get out and exercise and a bit of gentle competition is always a good thing!"

Paul Foster, deputy chief executive at Burnley Leisure and Culture said: “It has been an amazing Beat the Street for Burnley and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.

“We have seen such passion and commitment from players who have got in touch to tell us their stories about how they have loved the game and that they will be sorry to see the Beat Boxes go!

“We’ve heard from people who have got fitter, spent more quality time together as a family out and about and have really got to know the local area on foot in a way that you just don’t when you’re driving. We’ve heard lovely anecdotes about people who visited every Beat Box, stories about conversations being struck up and people trying out new activities and getting into healthy habits.

“Congratulations to each and every player who got involved with Beat the Street and took the time to come and visit the Beat Boxes. We hope that people will continue to walk or cycle or school or work and will continue to enjoy being active.”

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal & River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, The Calico Group, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub.