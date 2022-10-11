Timely tips to focus on light darker day photos

Keep your phone stable: It doesn’t take much for a photo to appear blurry, especially if it’s taken at night so you’ll want to ensure your camera is as stable as possible. You could either invest in a handheld tripod or hold your phone with a tight grip in both hands.

Download long exposure apps: Professional photographers tend to use longer exposure when taking pictures at night. This means the shutter speed of the camera is slower and can capture blurring motions too whilst still getting a sharp and crisp image. Although you can’t physically do this to your phone's camera settings, you can download an app to help.

The flash isn’t always the solution: When taking a picture at night or in the dark, a lot of people assume the flash will solve all their problems. Whilst this does do the trick sometimes, it’s not always the answer and can sometimes ruin the picture.

Use nightmode: The majority of the latest smartphones have night mode to help enhance the pictures we take. Night mode takes several frames and then combines different elements of each to create a crisper image.

Adjust the ISO: ISO determines how sensitive to light your camera is and essentially helps brighten or darken an image. Not all phones allow you to change the ISO but it is an option on some. The higher the ISO, the brighter the image will be.

Make use of light around you: Depending on where you are and what you’re trying to capture you may be able to use the light around you like a lamppost or a candle. Making clever use of these light sources in a dark setting can create the perfect moody image.

Consider using editing apps: If you feel like you still can’t capture the perfect image then there is the option to use an editing app to enhance different elements of the picture to get the result you want.