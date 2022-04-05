Riders take in the sights to mark revised Pennine Cycleway map

The Pennine Cycleway runs from Derby to Berwick-upon-Tweed and is the longest section of Sustrans’ National Cycle Network at 350 miles. The revised Pendle Pennine Cycleway map displays the East Lancashire section of the Pennine Cycleway only, where it splits in two.

The western section enters Lancashire from Burnley where it runs through Towneley Park onto the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. The eastern section is more for the advanced cyclist and enters Lancashire via Widdop Moor, dropping down into Colne and up through Alkincoates Park to Burwain Lake and onto the towpath where it reconnects with the western section.

On Tuesday, March 29th, a guided ride took place along the Pendle section the Pennine Cycleway.

Cyclist tried out the new Pennine Cycleway map

The ride was intended to show how easy it is how easy it is to access the canal towpath and beyond from Brierfield railway station, where the revised map is displayed proudly on the cycle shelter alongside various photos.

The revised Pennine Cycleway map can be found at Dockray Street car park in Colne, Greenfield Road car park near the canal and at the entrance onto the canal towpath on Clitheroe Road, Brierfield.

Brierfield station is ideally located to access outdoor locations along the Pennine Cycleway, many of which are on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal just a short walk away.

Twelve people took part in the guided ride, which was around four miles. Go Velo, who provide cycle training for both children and adults, led the ride and also provided bikes and helmets for those who needed them.

Amanda Jenkinson, Project Officer at Connecting East Lancashire said: “Special thanks go to the chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, Tony Ford, who, although didn't take part in the ride itself, came over to see the wonderful artwork installed at the station."

Richard Watts, Chair of Community Rail Lancashire, said: “Brierfield has many Hidden Gems, which have been revealed in the lovely artwork recently unveiled in the cycle shelter at the community's station. The station is located close to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal which offers plenty of walking and cycling opportunities. CRL is proud to have supported the guided cycle tour and hopes that it introduced participants to the lovely scenery around the town as well as to the local rail service.

"The station benefits from the care taken of it by the local Friends of Pendle Stations who look after the flower beds and generally make sure everything is in working order. When visiting the station take time to look at the photos in the 'Connecting Brierfield' poster case, which includes local people in nearby locations."

Kirsti Grayson, Director of Go Velo said: "Go Velo and our dedicated instructors love working with Pendle Borough Council and other partners to encourage people to cycle and to use the superb local infrastructure and cycle facilities. The route we took was designed to take in the canal tow path, Steven Burke Sports Hub and to start and finish at Brierfield Station. Please get in touch if you would like to know more."