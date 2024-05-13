Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ribble Valley residents have been granted their very own designated ‘bathing water’ site thanks to the Ribble Rivers Trust’s Safe to Splash campaign.

Following an extensive application and consultation process, Defra has today announced that Ribble Rivers Trust’s application to designate Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe, as a bathing water under the Bathing Water Regulations has been approved.

Going forward the site will now display public information about water quality and potential pollution during the bathing water season, which runs from May 15th to September 30th, enabling everyone from paddlers to outdoor swimming enthusiasts to make informed decisions before they enter the water.

Additionally, the designation means that the site will be subject to regular monitoring during the bathing water season and, when water quality issues arise, the Environment Agency will take steps to identify the source of the problem and take action to resolve the issues. As part of this, the Government has also promised to quadruple the Environment Agency’s regulatory capacity, giving them the people power they need to patrol our rivers and carry out the inspections.

Defra has announced that Ribble Rivers Trust’s application to designate Edisford Bridge, Clitheroe, as a bathing water under the Bathing Water Regulations has been successful

Designated bathing waters are coastal or inland waters that are used by large numbers of bathers and have facilities to promote and support bathing. They are an important public amenity and can be valuable assets for local communities, as well as bringing social, economic, leisure and health benefits.

Throughout the past two summers, Ribble Rivers Trust worked to collect the data and evidence required for the Bathing Water application, including conducting surveys, collecting and analysing water samples, gathering photo evidence, and getting the backing of local businesses.

Jack Spees, chief executive officer of Ribble Rivers Trust, said: “Edisford Bridge is a well-known and well-loved local greenspace that is enjoyed by thousands of paddlers and swimmers each year.

“Like many areas of the Ribble Catchment, there is room for improvements to our water quality. This designation will ensure that water quality is regularly monitored and ensure that polluters are obligated to reduce pollution upstream of Edisford Bridge. Consequently, this will also improve water quality at many other swimming spots, including the River Ribble at Brungerley Park.”

Last year, 96% of bathing waters in England met minimum standards and 90% of bathing waters in England were rated as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, up from 76% in 2010.

During the summer months Ribble Rivers Trust funded their own water samples, testing five strategic sites on the River Ribble upsteam and downstream, of Edisford Bridge. These results showed that water quality currently meets the minimum standard for bathing throughout most of the summer.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, who will be contesting the new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency at the next general election, said: “Local bathing waters are a valuable asset for local communities, with powerful public benefits for local economies, leisure, and both mental and physical health.

“That is why I welcome the news that the Conservative government is helping people across Clitheroe by designating Edisford Bridge as a bathing water site, allowing it to benefit from regular testing and quick action to resolve any water quality issues.