New public recreational facilities have been officially opened in Burnley.

The new facilities feature a floodlit multi-use games area, and outdoor gym equipment. A seven-a-side grass football pitch will open at the site later in the summer.

The site is off Holme Road at the edge of the former Stoneyholme recreation ground which has been re-developed as part of a multi-million pound extension to Burnley College.

As part of the planning approval for that development, which will include a state-of-the-art industry hub to train and upskill the carpenters, joiners and furniture makers of tomorrow the college agreed to fund and build a replacement recreational area for the local community.

The new leisure facility in Stoneyholme, Burnley

The new recreation area was officially opened by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Shah Hussain in front of an audience of representatives from Burnley Borough Council, the college and builders John Turner Construction Group.

The Mayor said: “It's wonderful that the new leisure facilities in Stoneyholme have opened up, whilst right next door you’ve got the new college extension taking shape that will help train the professional craftsmen and women of the future.

“Both are an investment in our communities and I'm sure that both will be very well used by generations to come."

Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan said: “It is great to see plans for this new, improved recreation area come to fruition and we hope it will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.”