Be at one with nature on one of the fine hills in Lancashire

Hill walking in Lancashire: Here are 7 magnificent hikes for you to try in our glorious county with stunning scenery

If you’ve ever climbed to the summit of a hill, you’ll be familiar with the feeling of complete satisfaction.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 3:37 pm

Gazing out on wonderful views for miles around, sweat dripping from your brow and a sense of accomplishment offer ample rewards for your endeavours.

And here in Lancashire there are numerous hills to tackle, by yourself, with friends, a walking group, or with your family.

Here are seven magnificent hill walks for you to try and if you want to find out more about each route and find more great walks, click here

1. Darwen Hill

A picturesque walk through the woods of Roddlesworth, passing a wishing well and continuing onward to Darwen Moors and Tower

2. Pendle Hill

Pendle Hill - an extremely beautiful way to enjoy some of the finest views in Lancashire

3. Rivington Pike

Rivington Pike - particularly popular with families and dog walkers, the view from the top is simply stunning

4. Ward's Stone

Ward's Stone is the highest hill in the Forest of Bowland - perfect for a well-earned picnic after a tough yomp

