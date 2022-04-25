Best golf courses in Lancashire: Here are 9 of the best to play according to Google reviews

Regardless of your ability – if you’re an inconsistent slasher like me – or a budding Tiger Woods, golf is for everyone. And it’s a great way to keep fit in the fresh air.
Here are nine of the best-rated courses in Lancashire according to Google reviews.
1. Longridge Golf Club, Preston
Longridge Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 112 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 783291
Photo: site
2. Clitheroe Golf Club
Clitheroe Golf Club (18 holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 168 Google reviews. Telephone 01200 422292
Photo: site
3. Yarrow Valley, Charnock Richard
Yarrow Valley (nine holes) has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 178 Google reviews. Telephone 01257 276652
Photo: Google
4. Oak Royal, Withnell, Chorley
Oak Royal Golf Course (nine holes) has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 33 Google reviews. Telephone 01254 831832
Photo: Google