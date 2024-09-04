Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular interactive game that turns whole communities into a giant activity competition is set to launch across Pendle.

Beat the Street encourages people to explore their local areas and to make exercise fun and has been played by nearly two million people in the UK, including nearby Burnley in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Beat the Street Pendle takes place for six weeks from Wednesday, September 18th to Wednesday, October 30th, and has been commissioned by Pendle Leisure Trust.

It's free to take part and open to anyone in the community of any age or ability. The aim is to encourage the community to move more and to make small lifestyle changes, such as walking or cycling to school or work every day.

Beat the Street is coming to Pendle

Participating primary schools will provide a card and map to children with a card for an adult to accompany them. The wider community can pick up a free card from one of the distribution points listed on the Beat the Street website which will go live at www.beatthestreet.me/pendle

Alternatively, players over the age of 13 can download the free Beat the Street app to play the game with their phone.

Players can join a school, community, workplace team and there are prizes for the teams that travel the furthest with vouchers for books and sports equipment.

There’s also an individual leaderboard, lucky ‘spot’ prizes just for taking part, and the opportunity to help selected local charities win cash prizes.

For schools and community teams, there is a total points leaderboard and an average leaderboard, so opportunities for all teams to win prizes.

Alison Goode, chief executive of Pendle Leisure Trust, said: “It’s a fantastic, gripping game that really helps achieve positive results on getting people active, reducing congestion and improving community cohesion. It’s free to sign up, so please give it a go and have a go at walking, cycling or other forms of active travel. Let’s see if we can go further than Beat the Street Burnley players.”

It is funded by Pendle Leisure Trust, Canal and River Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, Pendle West Primary Care Network, Lancashire County Council, Pendle Borough Council, Active Lancashire, Nelson Town Council, Brierfield Town Council, Great Places Housing Group, and the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.