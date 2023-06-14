From now until the end of the game at 7pm on June 21st is the game’s Go Celebrate week where players encouraged to make one final push with double points all week. The leaderboard will then be taken down and the winners announced shortly after the competition.

Nearly 12,250 people have signed up and have together walked, cycled, wheeled, run and scooted an incredible 131,000 miles so far in the competition.

Currently, Burnley St Stephen’s Primary School is at the top of the total points leaderboards; their 336 players have clocked up 393,820 points. In second place, Rosewood Primary School’s 705 players have clocked up 362,930 points and in third place, Burnley Brunshaw Primary School’s 617 players have clocked up 199,470 points.

Harriett Longden (3) from Burnley enjoying Beat the Street

As well as the opportunity to clock up double points during the final week, on the final day, between 4-39am and 9-41pm, there is also a Summer Solstice Charity Walk where from sunrise to sunset, three of Burnley Leisure and Culture staff members will be walking around Barden Athletics Track.

Throughout the day, they will be joined by representatives from Casual Minds Matter and Six Connections, to raise funds for the vital work that these charitable organisations are doing in our local community.

Players are invited to join them and there will be a mobile Beat Box on site for additional points. You can walk between 4-39 and 9-41, although the game ends at 7pm.

Paul Foster, deputy chief executive, Burnley Leisure and Culture, said: “Well done to everyone who has taken part in the Beat the Street Burnley game and congratulations to all of the winners. However, anyone who has made positive lifestyle habits and is now more active is a winner.”