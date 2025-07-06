Padiham’s Fennyfold Community Garden project, which received funding from the Lancashire Environmental Fund, includes a classroom and an event space with electricity to the site and toilet facilities.

The Padiham and Fennyfold Allotments Society was established 21 years ago by Eric Fort and there are now 105 plots on the site.

The idea of a community garden came from a lady called Jane Towers nine years ago and in 2021 project leader Jean Hanson, and a team of volunteers, opened its doors to the public.

Jean said: “We have organically grown through ideas and recommendations from our visitors and ambitions of our volunteers. We quickly realised that as well as joining together each week to share our skills and interest, we discovered from our visitors the importance of our young people having a place to grow and learn.

“The project also gives novice gardeners the chance to pick up tips and low cost ways of setting them on the road to developing their gardens.”

The garden, which was opened by the Mayor of Padiham last year, has entered the North West in Bloom competition and inspectors from the RHS have recently been round for an inspection.

Jean added: “Britain in Bloom aims is to encourage the improvement of our surroundings through the imaginative use of trees, shrubs, flowers, veg and landscaping. It also recognises volunteers’ achievements to upcycle, protect the environment and encourage nature’s habitat. We have participated for the past three years, and glean advice, support and recognition for all our efforts.

“It’s a great organisation to link up with and our Burnley parks have entered under their specific category. We would recommend any community group to have a go and get involved as it is a worthwhile cause for towns villages and all community groups, however small.”

