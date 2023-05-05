News you can trust since 1877
11 reasons why Lancashire Is better than Yorkshire

It’s a feud which has raged for centuries, at times spilling over into full-blown wars and eventually settling into the current state of gentle ribbing. But there’s no doubt that the rivalry between Lancashire and Yorkshire is still very much alive.

By Jack Marshall
Published 5th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:53 BST

So, from music and sports to food and beaches, we take a look at all the reasons why the Red Rose of Lancashire is undoubtedly better than the White Rose of Yorkshire...

The gorgeous Lancastrian countryside. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. Countryside The Lancashire countryside is world-famous, from the rolling hills of the Trough of Bowland to the sprawling vistas of Morecambe Bay, we have everything from Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty to hidden gems. Sure, the North Yorkshire Moors are nice, they’re just a bit… well, bleak.

2. Looking out over the Leeds and Liverpool canal towards Pendle Hill. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Food Lancashire Hotpot, Butter Pie, Rag Pudding, Eccles Cakes, Chorley Cakes, Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimps, Fish and Chips on Blackpool Pier, Bene and Hot at Turf Moor… Lancashire has some seriously scrumptious scran. We’ll give you Yorkshire Puddings, but we’ve got you beat on every other front. Plus, Jelly Babies were invented here.

3. The famed Butter Pie

3. Cricket Who was the hero in the 2005 Ashes, the greatest ever Ashes series? Preston-born Freddy Flintoff. Who’s England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker? Burnley’s Jimmy Anderson. Who’s in Division One of the County Championship whilst their White Rose neighbours languish in Division Two? Lancashire.

4. England's James Anderson appeals for a wicket but is denied during day one of the First LV= Insurance Test Series at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

