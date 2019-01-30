This is how Lancashire looked in 1995

1. #Wed Jan 30 19:49:36 GMT 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certificates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid''[IPTC]Headline=

A potentially dangerous lack of first aid knowledge among young people in Preston is being patched up by an innovative school scheme, sparked by an idea from Royal Preston Hospital casualty staff. Now 15 pupils from Fulwood High School have picked up their first aid certificates after the course. Pictured above are the pupils watching fellow student Lee Roscoe apply first aid

