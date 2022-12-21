Times are tough for a lot of households across the UK at the moment, with the build up to Christmas, additional energy costs as the evenings get colder and darker, plus the prospect of buying Christmas presents expected to hit families hard.

The cost of living crisis is biting hard up and down the country, but when will money be in the accounts of benefits claimants over the Christmas period?

This year the public will be treated to an extended weekend over late December due to Tuesday, December 27, being allocated as a substitute bank holiday for Christmas Day, which falls on a Sunday this year. The additional Christmas £10 bonus will be paid around the same time as these payments.

Christmas will mean some benefits will be paid on different days than usual. (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about what payments are due and when, ahead of and over the festive period:

Child Benefit

Bank holidays impact child benefit payment dates throughout the year and late December is no different. The Government website claims that any payments due on bank holiday will be paid early.

This means that over Christmas any payments expected on Boxing Day or Tuesday, December 27, will be paid on Friday, December 23, instead.

Tax Credits

Tax Credit payment dates are slightly different to the majority of other benefits. Any payments due between Boxing Day and Wednesday, December 28, will be made on Friday, December 23, while anyone expecting their money on Thursday, December 29, will get it one day early.

Any scheduled payments for Monday, January 2, or Tuesday, January 3, will be paid before New Year’s Eve on Friday, December 30.

Other benefits

The Government website claims the majority of benefit payment dates which fall on a bank holiday will instead be paid the working day before. This is similar to how payment dates work if they fall on a weekend.

This includes:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension