Rotary Golf Day raises a record amount.

£10,000 raised for charity.

Clitheroe Rotary held its Annual Charity Golf Day at Clitheroe Golf Club to raise funds for major beneficiaries, East Lancashire Hospice, North West Air Ambulance, Macmillan Cancer Support as well as other smaller local charities on the 19th May.

164 people took part in this very successful and popular event, which consistently appeals to golfers of all ranges of ability. First estimates indicate that almost £10,000 should have been raised through the generosity of the players, sponsors and other donors as well as the support of the Golf Club.

The winning team of the main competition was entered by David Holmes Construction, but the day is about fun and friendship and over 30 bottles of champagne were won by golfers who achieved one or other of two golfing challenges, so with many raffle prizes also won on the day, many people went home happy and looking forward to the next one!