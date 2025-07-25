One-Off Investment Welcomed as Pendleside Calls for Sustainable Funding

The government’s announcement in December 2024 of £100 million in capital funding for hospices was a welcome recognition of the immense pressure on hospice funding.

We were pleased to learn that, following this announcement, £286,000 of the funding has been allocated to Pendleside Hospice for the current financial year. As this funding is restricted to capital costs, it will enable us to carry out some much-needed maintenance work on our building, which is now approaching 30 years old. We look forward to sharing more details on these plans shortly.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive at Pendleside Hospice shared, “While this one-off investment is very much appreciated, it does not support our day-to-day running costs in delivering the care we provide to approximately 2,000 people each year. Over 75% of our operating costs are staff-related, with the remaining 25% covering the vital support services that allow us to provide care to those who need it most.”

“Over the years, the NHS’s contribution to Pendleside Hospice has reduced significantly, from around 35% of our income 15 years ago to just 20% in the current financial year. Consequently, Pendleside is having to rely more heavily than ever on charitable donations from our supporters, to provide vital services to those living in Burnley and Pendle.”

“It is therefore critical that Pendleside, along with other hospices, continue to work with the government and the NHS to ensure long-term reform for hospice funding. We were delighted just recently, to see hospices and end-of-life care mentioned in the NHS 10-Year Plan and await further details on what this might mean for the future of hospice care.”

Until a more sustainable funding model is in place, the ongoing support of our community remains extremely important. Without it, we simply could not continue to deliver the high-quality care our patients and their families rely on.