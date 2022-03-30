Motorists in Lancashire could save more than £1,900 a year by switching to an electric car

Now, research by quotezone.co.uk has uncovered the most cost-effective regions of Great Britain to be a green motorist. The most popular car make in each region in 2020 was extracted from gov.uk, and their most popular petrol models were collected. Petrol prices by region per litre were extracted from petrolmap.co.uk and electric prices per kWh were obtained through gov.uk by UK regions.

Lancashire (with petrol prices per litre reading at £1.527) petrol expenses per year (10,000 miles) would reach £2,442.67, but only £478.04 for an EV, suggesting an 80.43% saving (£1,964.62).

Greater Manchester ranked 16th with petrol prices at £1.497 – £2,395.20 for a year of driving (5x more than driving an EV for a year), saving residents £1,917.16 (80.04%).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire motorists can save big money by switching to electric

Inner London (East) motorists would see the biggest saving of 81.26 per cent.

The most popular petrol car in the North West is the Ford Fiesta and the most popular electric car the Peugeot e-206

Greg Wilson, founder of car insurance comparison website quotezone.co.uk said: “Fuel prices are on everyone's lips at the moment as prices rocket and the deadline for the switch to electric vehicles looms. Whilst electricity prices are also on the up, we thought it an ideal time to stop and compare, to help get a sense of where there are real savings to be had.

“Of course, there are a lot of other variables involved in choosing between petrol and electric cars such as the cost of buying the vehicle itself, the cost of installing charging infrastructure and how much they cost to tax and insure. Electric cars tend to be more expensive to buy new but there are tax incentives from the government to help make them more affordable. Insurance wise, it’s actually become more of a level playing field as more insurance providers add electric cars to their offering, creating more competition and better value for our customers.”