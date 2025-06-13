Local Hero to Run 100 Miles for Children’s Charity

On July 19th, local resident Phillip Smith will embark on a truly extraordinary challenge: an ultra marathon spanning 100 miles in under 24 hours, from the historic Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland to the iconic Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

But Phillip isn’t just pushing his physical limits for personal achievement—he’s doing it to raise vital funds for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, a charity that supports children with additional needs and their families.

This cause is especially close to Phillip’s heart. His partner, Terri, works at Holly Grove School, a specialist school that benefits directly from the support of the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund. Having witnessed the positive impact the charity has on the lives of Holly Grove’s children and their families, Phillip was inspired to do something extraordinary to give back.

“My aim is to raise £2,000,” Phillip shares. “Every penny will go toward improving the lives of the amazing children at Holly Grove. This run is for them.”

Phillip Smith in training

Supporters can follow Phillip’s journey online and are encouraged to donate whatever they can to help him reach his fundraising goal. Every contribution—no matter the size—brings him one step closer to the finish line and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children who need it most.

Please donate today and be part of something truly special.

Thank you for your generosity!

https://www.justgiving.com/page/georgia-fourie-butterfly-fund-phillipsultramarathon?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015