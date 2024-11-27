FAO Nelson: Doubling Down on Donations

An award-winning local counselling charity is taking part in a national initiative to double donations from supporters.

The Magdalene Project, based in Irwell Terrace, Bacup and Carr Road, Nelson, is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge which runs for 7 days from 3rd December – 6th December 2024.

Supporters can donate any amount through the charity’s link, knowing that it will be matched by funds from a generous local Pledger and Big Give Champion, The Together Fund – a consortium of Christian Foundations.

Project Manager, Pauline Ellison said, “This year we are looking to raise a total of £4,000. In order to access £2,000 in matched funding we need to raise £2,000 in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the vital counselling work we all feel so passionately about.”

Anyone who wants to donate can visit BigGive.org, Donate Today or the charity’s Big Give page via this link: Charity & Big Give Campaign: C-66399 FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT [email protected] or 01706 870939 The Magdalene Project is an independent counselling service with a Christian ethos, specializing in sexual trauma/abuse working with all ages, gender, ethnicity, religion, and social background. A team of professionals ensure a safe, warm, comforting environment where each person is welcomed without judgment without time constraints. It has been awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service - the MBE for voluntary groups. [email protected],